Snow lovers may be in for a letdown

LAURINBURG — Residents crossing their fingers and hoping for snow may be up for disappointment once again this week.

According to Meteorologist Mike Strickler, who is with the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, while temperatures will be cold, the conditions are not favoring snowfall.

“Scotland County may see on average an inch or so of snow a year,” said Strickler. “This year we are experiencing an ‘El Nino’ event which creates a milder winter, which of course lowers the chances of you guys seeing snow.

“But,” continued Strickler, “never say never.”

Strickler explained there are transitions precipitation goes through before it reaches the ground.

“Most precipitation begins as snow,” said Strickler, “however, as it falls the thousands of feet it must travel to reach the ground, it encounters different climates which changes it to rain before it makes it to us.

“So 99% of what we see will be rain,” added Strickler. “There is a small chance to see a few small flurries late Thursday night or very early Friday morning, but nothing will accumulate.”

The forecast states there is an 80% chance of rain Friday and the high will reach just 42 degrees. At night there will start with a 50% chance of mixed winter precipitation and rain before dropping to just 20% . The low will be 32 degrees.

Strickler said while there is a chance for ice on roadways, especially elevated surfaces, it is not expected to be a widespread issue throughout the rainfall event.

Saturday is forecasted with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 29 degrees — however, it is showing no precipitation. Sunday is also predicted to be clear with a high of 48.

“There is another system coming through on Monday,” said Strickler. “It could bring a better chance for residents to see some snow.

“Even if it does not hit Scotland County, residents could have a chance to travel within a reasonable distance to see snow,” continued Strickler. “Areas such as Charlotte, Wadesboro and Lexington may have a better chance of snowfall.”

The rain Strickler is referring to is predicted to come in sometime Monday night with a low to be around 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

