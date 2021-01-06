Health department makes 11 inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 11 inspections of area food service locations during the month of December.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Dec. 4: Hampton Inn, Laurinburg, 96.0

— Dec. 7: Subway, Laurel Hill, 96.5

— Dec. 9: Deercroft Grill, Wagram, 86.5

— Dec. 10: T & J Grill, Wagram, 94.5

— Dec. 18: Mamies Drive-in, Laurel Hill, 96.5

— Dec. 18: Sam’s Gas & Grocery No. 3, Laurel Hill, 97.0

— Dec. 21: Short Trip, Gibson, 90.0

— Dec. 21: Jessie’s Pizza and Subs, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Dec. 29: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 97.0

— Dec. 31: McDuff’s, Laurinburg, 92.5

— Dec. 31: General McArthur’s, 95.5