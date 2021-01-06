Quick and easy: Another breakfast option

Over the past few months, I’ve learned that I really like easy breakfast options during the week that only require being heated up. However, the pre-prepared frozen breakfasts have two pitfalls for me. The first is that I feel like I want more food and the second is those prices add up in the end.

So I’m bringing you my recent attempt on a different breakfast: “Easy Egg Cups.”

I remember back in college, my roommate and I attempted to make these for “easy breakfasts” that we could pop in the microwave and eat quickly before walking to campus, since we were lazy college students trying to save money and time. Let me just say they were a fail. I’m not a texture person but the texture of them got to me.

So now, about five years later, I decided to try again since my cooking experience has grown from pasta, microwave meals and instant ramen. This time was a success, thankfully. I made three different types of egg cups just to have a variety and not eat the same exact thing every day and let me say I’ll be eating these for the next few weeks before I go back to my rotation of breakfast bowls.

My specific cups were a mushroom, spinach and mozzarella; tomato, kale, bacon and parmesan; orange pepper, spinach, bacon and cheddar. Personally, my favorite is the mushroom and spinach but the others are still very good.

I also made breakfast potatoes to go with this that I heat up alongside the egg cups. The potatoes are just baked with green pepper, orange pepper and onion with spices.

***

Ingredients …

9 eggs

3 tablespoons of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of onion powder

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

Salt and pepper

Plus add-ins

***

Directions …

Pre-heat oven to 350 and coat a muffin tin with non-stick spray. In a large bowl combine eggs, heavy cream, seasonings and salt and pepper. Whisk until fully combined.

Put add-ins in the muffin tin and then fill with egg mixture, leaving space at the top for it to rise in the oven. Stir each cup slightly to make sure add-ins are evenly spread out.

Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until the center of the cups are set. If you take them out to cool and the center begins to concave place them back in the oven for a few more minutes.

Enjoy fresh or place in a container in the fridge for later. If re-heating, microwave in 30-second intervals until heated thoroughly.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]