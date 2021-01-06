County approves new SCATS route

Expected to go into effect in early February

LAURINBURG — April Snead, director of Scotland County Department of Social Services, addressed the Scotland County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Monday night and asked them to approve a new SCATS route for the county.

“While we can’t fill every gap in the county, we are moving slowly to fill those gaps we can,” said Snead. “We have our dialysis routes which are by appointment and differ from our fixed route, as well as medical appointments and elderly trips which are both also by appointment.”

Snead told commissioners the fixed route only has a few minor changes.

“We are not going to be stopping at Brothers in the Hood anymore, however, we will be stopping at the apartments across from the store,” said Snead. “We have also changed the Rob’s Convenience location to the courthouse.

“We are also incorporating outside communities such as Wagram and Gibson,” continued Snead. “We will be going to those areas once a week.

Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston motioned to accept the changes and Commissioner John Alford gave a second. The board voted unanimously to accept the proposed route, which will go into effect 30 days after the vote.

For information on the SCATS route, contact Scotland County DSS at 910-277-2500.

Also during the meeting, Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson gave an update on the Laurel Hill Community Center’s progress.

“We are planning to meet virtually with the architects in the next week or two,” said Patterson. “This meeting will be to figure out our next plan.”

A groundbreaking date has not been released at this time.

