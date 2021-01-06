College prepares industrial mechanics for workforce

HAMLET – Announcements of new jobs, promotions and new opportunities were again the highlight of a ceremony recognizing Richmond Community College’s second batch of graduates from the College’s workforce training Industrial Mechanics program on Friday, Dec. 18.

Aaron Anderson gained employment at Campbell’s Soup due to his participation in the program, while Charles Crawford was able to transition from a job in healthcare to a career at Big Rock Sports.

“This class helped me pursue the career I really wanted and allowed me to get my foot in the door,” said Crawford.

Another graduate also said conversations have been initiated by management at his current employer concerning opportunities he will now have has a graduate of the program, while Justin Swails said participation in the class has motivated him to return to RichmondCC to obtain his full degree in Industrial Mechanics.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “While others were taking advantage of excuses in 2020, those of you in this room have taken advantage of an opportunity to better yourselves. And you’re now reaping the reward of your hard work.”

Graduates recognized on Friday included Aaron Anderson, Charles Crawford, Samuel L. Houston, Jimmy McCormick, Justin Swails, Hunter Taylor and Purnell Williams.

Industrial Mechanics Program

RichmondCC’s workforce training Industrial Mechanics program was created in early 2020 as a result of a meeting with local industries who identified an immediate need for Industrial

Mechanics. Drawing from its two-year Industrial Systems degree program, the College designed an intense 16-week training program that would put people right to work and help fill those critical positions for local industries.

The Industrial Mechanics program provides a student with hands-on training to be an Industrial Mechanic capable of working in a variety of manufacturing settings. Students learn technical skills for troubleshooting, maintaining and repairing mechanical equipment, electrical motor controls, and other systems commonly found in industry. The class also includes one day of forklift operator training leading to a certification.

Upon successful completion of the course, students earn credentials in: NCCER Core, NCCER Industrial Maintenance Electrical and Instrumentation Technician Level 1, NCCER Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Level 1 OSHA 10 Certification, Forklift Operator Certification, Arc Flash Safety and Lockout/Tag out Certification.

According to Career Coach, a career-exploration tool on the RichmondCC website, there are over 350 annual job openings for Industry Machinery Mechanics within a 50-mile radius of Richmond Community College. These positions start out around $32,000 per year with no experience and with normal pay close to $48,000. Almost 50 percent of these jobs require an industry certification like the one offered at RichmondCC.

The Industrial Mechanics program, which has a total class value of $388, is currently being offered at a discounted rate of $50, with limited seating still available. The discounted pricing also includes a tool kit valued at $150.

The next section of the class will meet from Jan. 26 until May 25. Classes meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which includes a one-hour lunch break, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Class will be held at the Morgan Center on the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg.

For information or to sign up for the class, contact Alicia Butler at 910-410-1706 or email [email protected]

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.