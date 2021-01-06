Projects to improve dozens of miles of Central NC roads

RALEIGH – About 85 miles of Central North Carolina roadways will be rehabilitated thanks to several contracts recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The projects call for milling and resurfacing and in most locations shoulder grading or reconstruction.

All of the work can begin as early as the week of March 15. More details on each contract, including expected completion dates, are as follows:

— In Scotland and Hoke counties, 11.5 miles composed of sections of U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 74 Business and 10 sections of secondary roads. Hudson Paving Inc. of Rockingham entered the low bid of $1.33 million and the contract calls for completion by June 2022.

— In Chatham County, 9 miles of U.S. 64 that make up the Pittsboro bypass, between Exit 378 and the Haw River bridge. S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded the contract with the low bid of $2.74 million. Work is scheduled for completion by June 2022.

— In Hoke and Moore counties, nearly 7 miles along U.S. 15-501 between the Scotland County line and Aberdeen. S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson entered the low bid of $1.08 million. The contract completion date is November 2021.

— In Lee County, 12 miles along 13 sections of secondary roads. S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson entered the low bid of $1.33 million. The work is scheduled for June 2022 completion.

— In Moore County, nearly 14 miles composed of parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads. Per the $2.86 million contract awarded to Fred Smith Company of Raleigh, work is slated for completion by June 2022.

— In Montgomery County, nearly 10 miles comprising two sections each of N.C. 731 and N.C. 73, a section of N.C. 109 and nine sections of secondary roads. Fred Smith Company of Raleigh was awarded the contract, entering the low bid of $1.21 million. The project is scheduled for June 2022 completion.

— In Richmond County, about 21 miles made up of four sections of U.S. 1, two sections of U.S. 220, nine sections of U.S. 74, a section of N.C. 109 and nine sections of secondary roads. Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount entered the low bid – $3.36 million. The project is scheduled to be complete by June 2022.