4 NC congressmen plan to challenge Biden Electoral College victory

“These patriotic Americans are being sneered at by elites on the coasts, inside the Beltway, and even in Congress itself. They are being told to sit down and shut up. The American people will never do that and neither will I. On behalf of every North Carolinian and every American who wants integrity in their elections, I will object during the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.” — Ted Bunn

LUMBERTON — Four of North Carolina’s eight Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have publicly stated they will challenge the Electoral College results that gave the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Published reports indicate as many as 140 of the House’s 435 members plan to challenge the results when they are voted on Wednesday. Reps. Ted Budd, NC-13; Madison Cawthorn, NC-11; Richard Hudson, NC-08; and David Rouzer, NC-07, say they will be among the GOP challengers.

“Millions of Americans believe there were consequential problems in November’s presidential election. I’ve heard from an overwhelming number of my own constituents, and they share this belief. They witnessed voter safeguards unconstitutionally removed by non-legislative officials. They saw states with no signature verification, no voter ID laws, outdated voter rolls, poll watchers denied access to the count, and ballots accepted long after Election Day had passed,” a statement from Budd reads in part.

The Electoral College vote gave Biden a 306-232 win over President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election. Trump has said repeatedly there was election fraud in key battleground states.

Budd goes on to say in his statement, “These patriotic Americans are being sneered at by elites on the coasts, inside the Beltway, and even in Congress itself. They are being told to sit down and shut up. The American people will never do that and neither will I. On behalf of every North Carolinian and every American who wants integrity in their elections, I will object during the Electoral College count on Jan. 6.”

The announcements of intent by Budd, Cawthorn, Hudson and Rouzer sparked a statement by N.C. Democratic Chairman Wayne Goodwin in which he called the pending challenges an assault on democracy.

“Not a single one of these spineless, weak Republicans can point to widespread fraud,” Goodwin said. “Instead, they’re meekly going along with their tails between their legs because they’re terrified of crossing a lame-duck president so desperate to cling onto power after losing an election that he’ll attack and bully election officials from his own party, spout unfounded claims of fraud, and seek to steal a free and fair election. President-elect Joe Biden will take office this month because the American people chose him in the most secure election of our lifetimes; no anti-democratic stunts from these weak Republicans will change that.”

Democrats in the House challenged the Electoral College results each of the last three times a Republican was elected president: Trump in 2016 and George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004.

Freshman House member Cawthorn recently released a statement on Twitter about his intention to challenge.

“The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our republic,” he said. “Attempts to subvert the constitutional authority of state legislatures to conduct elections strikes at the very heart of representative government. I choose to stand in the breach, to fight for us.”

In an open letter to North Carolinians in District 8, Hudson said he, like every American, wants to ensure the nation’s election laws are followed and every case of alleged fraud is investigated. He also is concerned about the impact big tech bias and censorship had on this election. For these reasons it is his duty to object to the Electoral College results, he said.

“I know there are many who will disagree with my decision to object, and the hyper-partisan hysteria from some on the left and in the media is predictable,” Hudson said in his letter. “However, I am fighting to preserve the process that makes their disagreement with me possible in the first place.”

Rouzer announced he will challenge the results in a statement issued Monday.

“When there are widespread and grave concerns, I do not believe our founders intended Congress to be an automatic rubber-stamp of approval of a state’s votes,” his statement reads in part. “Election integrity is a foundational matter that needs to be ensured.”

Rep. Dan Bishop, whose District 9 includes Robeson County, did not respond to emailed questions abo. before The Robesonian’s deadline Monday.

Sen. Thom Tillis has not said publicly if he will challenge the results. He did not respond before deadline to emailed questions concerning his position on the issue.

A spokesman for Richard Burr said the senator will be voting to certify the presidential election results.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.