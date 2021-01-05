Parks and Recreation looking for athletes to highlight

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is wanting to highlight local athletes.

Edmund Locklear, athletic program supervisor, is asking for the parents and guardians of youths ages 5 to 18 to send in photos along with a bio of accomplishments and the answers to a few questions.

“We put it up Monday and I’ve already gotten three submissions so far,” Locklear said. “So I’m looking at doing one per week — but depending on how many we get we could do multiple a week.”

Locklear added the whole idea is to highlight some of the local athletes who have played with Parks and Recreation during the pandemic, especially since many of the sports have been canceled this year.

“I saw a high school doing it for their basketball team and thought it would be a great way to highlight the kids in our area,” Locklear said. “While we haven’t been able to have our usual seasons, travel sports are still going on and a lot of people have been going to South Carolina so it’s a great way to let people know how your kid has been doing in their sports.”

Besides the photo and a bio, Locklear is asking for the following questions to be answered as well — favorite sport, favorite athlete, favorite TV show, favorite food and career goals.

“I’d encourage parents to participate because it’s a great way to highlight what your child has done,” Locklear said. “If they’re winning awards and doing really great in their sport, I feel like they should be highlighted.”

The posts will go on the Scotland County Parks and Recreation social media pages and Locklear says as long as he continues to receive the information, he’ll continue to post it.

To participate, send the information to Edmund Locklear at [email protected]

