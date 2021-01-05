Grant funding applications being accepted

LAURINBURG — The local Emergency Food and Shelter Programs Board has announced that Scotland County is scheduled to receive $14,465 in supplemental emergency funding under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The EFSP was created in 1983 to supplement the work of social service organizations within the US, both private and governmental, to help people in need of emergency assistance. The program is governed by a National board composed of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; United Jewish Communities; The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; the Salvation Army; and the United Way of America. The National Board is chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funding for Scotland County must be administered by a local board of local representatives and may include both private and public representatives. Local boards must make every effort to include representatives of the agencies listed above; however, anyone interested may serve unless that person is an employee of or serves of the board of an agency also requesting funding. Anyone interested in serving or learning more may contact the board chair listed below.

The Scotland County EFSP may NOT accept applications for funding from individuals. Applications my come from agencies that are already established to provide emergency food and shelter to those needing these services in Scotland County; and, funding is NOT available for disaster relief as this is covered under other federal programs. Funding must be used by agencies to support emergency food and shelter for individuals residing in Scotland County.

The funding for Scotland County will be administered by a local board comprised of local representatives. Due to limited funding the board may not be able to fund all agencies that apply. For an agency to be considered for the funding the agency must meet the following terms of the grant:

— Be private, voluntary or a unit of government

— Have an accounting system already in place

— Practice non-discrimination

— Have at least one year of experience providing emergency food and/or shelter and be able to demonstrate to the board its ability to serve clients

— If private, the agency must have a voluntary organizational board.

Applications for funding may be obtained by calling Board Chair Denise Riggins at 910-610-5365. The application deadline is Jan. 22.

The board will meet shortly thereafter to nominate new officers and to induce any new board members and to determine how funding will be allocated. Anyone interested in serving please call Denise at the number above.