County’s COVID ordinance gets voted in unanimously; takes effect immediately

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance which it hopes will help to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new ordinance will replace the order put into effect on Dec. 16 by County Chair Carol McCall. During the December meeting, the board decided to pause on the ordinance to see what Gov. Roy Cooper said during his weekly address. Following that address, McCall signed a state of emergency declaration which covered mass gatherings.

In that state of emergency, it was stated there could be no gatherings indoors with more than 10 people and no more than 50 outdoors.

According to Scotland County attorney Ed Johnston Jr., Monday’s approved ordinance covers appeal options for residents who are fined as well as focusing on a stronger emphasis on allowing sheriff’s deputies to educate residents instead of focusing on fining them.

“This ordinance will give the sheriff the chance to educate our residents and encourage them to take the safety precautions before resulting in penalizing them,” said Johnston.

For the most part during the discussion, all of the commissioners were happy with the changes made to the ordinance.

“I am pleased with it,” said Commissioner Whit Gibson. “I didn’t think we needed to be overly heavy-handed. I hope we will see the public doing everything they can to help fight COVID.”

County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson stated he is hoping everyone will continue to move forward.

“I believe it is a good idea to continue to follow up with the municipalities,” said Darrel Gibson. “Some would hopefully be willing to join in our efforts.”

One of Commissioner Tim Ivey’s concerns was possible lawsuits.

“My question is if we find ourselves with a lawsuit, what do we do then,” said Ivey. “Will the governor’s attorneys come to our aid?”

When it was his turn to weigh in, Commissioner Clarence McPhatter said when it comes to funerals he cannot enforce the size of a gathering.

“I can control the crowd at my funeral home,” said McPhatter, “but when it comes to the cemeteries, I do not own those, and I do not have the right to try to enforce how many people attend.”

Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston and John Alford were in attendance virtually and both were also in favor of the new ordinance, which took effect immediately after being adopted.

