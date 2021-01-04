Pastor receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

“I am privileged to be a part of a praying fellowship of pastors which Pastor Blease orchestrated under the Lord’s leading for nearly ten years. He has participated in so many other civic activities in Scotland County. For 50 years Pastor Blease and his church has been that ‘light that sits on a hill which cannot be hid’ in our community.” — the Rev. George Ellis

LAURINBURG — For 50 years, Pastor Kenneth Blease has been serving the congregation at Northview Harvest Ministries. On Sunday, he was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest award for service given by the governor.

State Rep. Garland E. Pierce presented the award to Blease in front of his congregation, which had gathered both in-person and online.

“I know that pastor is not one to worry about earthly rewards — because I know him and you know him, because his record is on high,” Pierce said. “But then we have to do what the Bible says, ‘give honor to those whose honor is due.’ When I think about your pastor, I think about his 50 years of service in not only this community but the other places he has served … God has blessed him to be a blessing to Scotland County.”

The award is granted by the Office of the Governor and it is presented to those who have made a significant impact and shown “exemplary” service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society. Those who helped recommend Blease to receive the award include fellow Rev. George Ellis, Scotland County Commissioner Tim Ivey and Dorothy Tyson.

In her letter, Tyson stated that Blease has been the speaker for the annual Hospice Candlelight Service and has opened Northview to host the event as well.

“He is a man of character, is humble, shows empathy and has compassion, is diligent, dedicated and hard-working,” Tyson said. “Rev. Blease is a community and civic-minded individual who focuses on the well-being of others, not himself.”

One note that all three touched on was his involvement in the Restoring Hope Center, which has a mission of bringing hope to families and individuals by helping provide basic needs along with the tools that can improve quality of life.

“The long list of good that has been done by this pastor is too long too list … but to say it goes unnoticed would be unheard of,” Ivey said. “Pastor Blease serves humbly for the glory of God and not himself or his organizations. His inspiration to youth in the community is unmatched, and he has changed lives through his works, over the years.”

Rev. Ellis stated in his letter that he holds Pastor Blease in high esteem and has the utmost respect for him as he serves as an inspiration and godly example to him.

“I have worked with him and observed the work of his church in the community over the years,” Ellis said. “I am privileged to be a part of a praying fellowship of pastors which Pastor Blease orchestrated under the Lord’s leading for nearly ten years. He has participated in so many other civic activities in Scotland County. For 50 years Pastor Blease and his church has been that ‘light that sits on a hill which cannot be hid’ in our community.”

After being presented with the award Blease was given a standing ovation filled with cheers from his congregation before he was able to speak to them.

“I feel very, very honored,” Blease said. “I thank my wonderful wife, I thank all of you. You have a part in this, if it were not for you this wouldn’t happen. God bless you, thank you so much and I am eternally grateful to the Lord.”

