Man wanted for break-in and assault on two women

LAURINBURG — Investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department are asking for help in locating a McColl, South Carolina, man after he reportedly broke into a residence on New Year’s morning and assaulted two women.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, warrants have been obtained for 30-year-old Ronnie Pate of South Carolina for first-degree burglary, common law robbery and two counts of assault on a female.

Pate is the suspect in a burglary that occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, where he entered a residence on Cypress Street through an open window.

Officers spoke to the two females who were in the residence at the time, who stated Pate had struck them in the face and he stole an Apple iPhone 11 valued at $700 from them. The two sustained only minor injuries from the attack.

“Anyone who knows or has information on the whereabouts of Ronnie Pate is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department,” White said.

This isn’t the first time Pate has gotten in trouble with law enforcement in Scotland County, In 2017 Pate was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and in 2018 was arrested for assault on a female.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ronnie Pate should contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. All information remains confidential.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]