Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had forced entry through the front door and stole two sofas and some cinder blocks valued at $450.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had forced entry through the kitchen window and stole two TVs valued at $200.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen a handgun from them. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had busted out the windows of their vehicle causing $500 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montclair Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that a riding lawn mower and a 3.5-ton jack valued at $1,800 were taken from the back patio.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen their blue pit bull puppy valued at $1,200.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Brandon Busby, 40, of Hamlet was arrested Sunday for larceny from a merchant, shoplifting and injury to personal property. He was given an $11,000 bond.