Second day of the year sees first two shootings

LAUREL HILL — Two shootings were reported during the weekend

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that occurred on Saturday night.

According to Capt. Kevin Cribb, the resident of a home in the Bayfield area reported that several shots were fired at the home. No one was injured in the shooting and the victim did not see a vehicle or person to identified as the shooter.

The case is currently open and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 276-3385, all information will be kept confidential.

Shooting in the city

In the Laurinburg city limits, the Laurinburg Police Department was also investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. According to the report, a residence of East Vance Street contacted law enforcement after unknown persons had fired into the residence.

Inside the residence there were three occupants and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]