AN ACT OF KINDNESS

Courtesy photo Nine-year-old Gracie McCallum raised money to buy eight ‘Survivor Dolls’ to donate to children battling cancer. The dolls were taken to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in mid-December.

LAURINBURG — Many times children take comfort in playing with dolls that look like them. But for those going through cancer treatments, there aren’t many dolls that look like them.

Walmart, however, has been selling the “My Life As 9-Piece 18-inch Survivor Doll and Accessory Set” which was meant to show children “everyday heroes walk among us” and to give a sense of comfort as they play.

It was in October that Sycamore Lane Elementary fourth-grader Gracie McCallum saw the dolls for the first time at Walmart.

The 9-year-olds’s mother Heather said that Gracie saw the dolls and asked why the dolls had no hair, so her mother explained that they represented children who went through cancer treatment and lost their hair — so they could have dolls that looked like them.

“Later on we were at her grandmother’s and she told her grandmother about the dolls,” Heather said. “She told her ‘I wish I would have had a bit more money so I could have bought one to give to someone.’”

So Gracie’s grandmother took to Facebook to ask if anyone wanted to donate to help Gracie buy a doll and the response was bigger than expected.

“Next thing we knew we had so many people saying, ‘I’ll donate to get her one,’” Heather said. “We ended up with eight dolls … when people donated I went to pick up the dolls that day and, after I purchased the five dolls that Walmart had, I had to go online and get three online.”

Gracie’s father Tyrone said that when he mentioned it at work, people immediately wanted to donate.

“I had people bringing it to my job, to my house, cash app,” Heather said. “There were so many different ways that people were donating.”

Heather explained that she has helped out with the luminaries for Relay for Life in the past so Gracie had experience helping with Relay, but had never done anything like this before.

“I was so proud of her,” Tyrone said. “For her to think of that idea all on her own at her age made me extremely proud as a father.”

The dolls were all collected by mid-December and were taken to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville to be distributed there.

“She added a little note to them along with a picture of herself so that they would know who donated the dolls,” Heather said.

Gracie said that she was happy that so many people wanted to help her and she would want to continue to raise money to buy and donate the survivor dolls to children going through treatment.

“Facebook was a really good outlet for us, so we might try and do more on other social media sites,” Heather said. “But word of mouth was really big for us, too.”

If anyone is interested in donating money for the survivor dolls, contact Heather McCallum at [email protected]

