Some of the Scotland County headlines from throughout 2020

JANUARY

— The Laurel Hill Fire Department was recognized for an accident they responded to the previous summer. LHFD along with Scotland County Rescue and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident.

When they arrived on the scene finding a vehicle had overturned and caught fire, trapping the occupant inside the vehicle. The occupant was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with burns to the leg and a broken leg.

— A Scotland County bus driver was assaulted on her route by her ex-boyfriend in front of about 13 elementary and primary aged children.

The victim had stopped on Park Drive to pick up students when 46-year-old Kenneth L. Revels boarded the bus and began to strike her on the head, knocking her to the floor of the bus then stomping on her. The driver was able to keep her foot on the brake during the assault so the bus didn’t move.

— Demolition began on the Laurel Hill Community Center.

The demolition was the topic at a special meeting held on Jan. 9 in Laurel Hill for residents to voice concerns to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. After much discussion, it was decided that the safest and most cost-efficient answer to the problem was to remove the current buildings and build a new facility.

FEBRUARY

— The Laurinburg Council voted to begin the process to build a new North Fire Station in a different location.

City Manager Charles Nichols shared that a piece of land that was being looked into for the potential 10-bay facility. The new location is a piece of property owned by the Scotland County Economic Development Cooperation on Aberdeen Highway, which will bring the station closer to the 401 Bypass. The former location was severely damaged in Hurricane Florence and the council had to make the decision on if the location could be repaired or if it would be moved.

— The Scotland County Re-Entry Program held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at it’s new location.

The local program was originally part of a tri-county effort but at the end of 2019 the Scotland County program received a grant through the Department of Public Safety to be able to stand on its own.

The program is designed to reach out to those being released from prison and assists in helping them to re-establish their life. They do this work in the hope of reducing crime and recidivism – or re-offending.

MARCH

— The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the Scotland County Peace Officers Memorial.

The memorial honors Deputy David Morgan, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 1964, and Deputy Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear, who was killed on March 1, 2018.

— Downtown Laurinburg was recognized at the North Carolina Main Street Program Conference for the work that has gone into revitalization.

‘Tis the Season, downtown Laurinburg merchants and property owners, and the city of Laurinburg were presented with an award for the Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization, while the Director of Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Cory Hughes was presented as a North Carolina Main Street Champion.

APRIL

— The Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Scotland County Board of Education and the Laurinburg City Council made history holding the first fully virtual meetings. The meetings did not allow the public to attend in person due to COVID-19 guidelines but instead allowed them to watch from their own homes.

— A body was found in the creek along the U.S. 401 service road behind the former Pizza Hut location. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh and was identified as 42-year-old Kimablee Santez Cureton. No foul play was involved.

—Jim Quick and the late-Fred Fox were announced as being inductees to the Carolina Beach Music Awards Hall of Fame. The announcement was made along with a myriad of famous beach music icons to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in November.

MAY

— St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare announced his retirement. Baldasare served as president since 2006.

— A shooting left a Rowland woman dead and her two children and sister were arrested for the incident. The group had left their vehicle and were shouting and firing at another woman when 37-year-old Nekeia Lavette Whittington was struck by a projectile. Tiquan Reheim McDonald, 21, Tiquashia Dna McNeil, 20, Sheronda LaToya Shaw, 41, were all arrested.

JUNE

— Vince Bateman was hired as the coordinator of client services for Church Community Services of Scotland County. Bateman had previously been involved in the First Methodist Church Food Bank.

— A body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Peele’s Chapel Road and Carver School Road. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh and was identified in September as 30-year-old Miranda Lynn Davis.

JULY

— Partners in Ministry worked to create 1,000 masks to be able to give it its students for summer camp. More than 20 volunteers were helping sew the masks and PIM brought in four seamstresses to help teach everyone how to sew.

— Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill on Main Street is missing parts of its facade after a semi-truck veered off the road and struck the building. The FedEx truck was traveling south on U.S. 401 when it veered off the road, hitting a parked van and utility trailer before colliding with the restaurant’s building and coming to rest inside the building after impact.

— Scotland County decided to change it’s logo, giving it a newer and fresher look. The old logo is ‘Lady Justice’ and now the logo states “Scotland County, NC, Future Focused.”

AUGUST

— Scotland County Schools kicked off the school year with virtual classes.

— Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary School held an “Unleashing the Power Ceremony” which had each grade level releasing lanterns into the sky symbolizing the three wishes that they had for the school year. Students and community members were able to watch the ceremony in their cars.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library celebrated its 79th anniversary serving the residents of Laurinburg and Scotland County. The original library had “a few hundred” books available to the community. Today, that total has ballooned to more than 55,000.

SEPTEMBER

— Mario Salas Organistas, 37, an inmate at the Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg, was killed. Organistas along with five other offenders, entered another inmate’s cell in what is believed to be part of a dispute. Two other inmates sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

— After four years, Health Director for the Scotland County Health Department Kristen Patterson left her position. Patterson headed to Durham County as the deputy health director for the Durham County Department of Public Health.

— Scotland County School Board member Wayne Cromartie died at the age of 50. Cromartie joined the board in 2015 to take over Darwin Williams’ unexpired term representing the Stewartsville Township, and won the election to keep the seat in 2016.

— Michael Edds retired as pastor for Cross Pointe Church. Edds has been pastor of the church for nine years and passed on the reins to his prodigy Jason Watson.

OCTOBER

— The Scotland County Board of Education began to narrow down the candidates for the new superintendent. The board discussed the 28 candidates that submitted applications and narrowed the list down to seven to complete interviews.

— Despite previously voting to send students back into the buildings for the second nine-weeks, the Scotland County Board of Education decided to reverse the decision and keep students online.

— The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Christmas parade for the first time since it began. The statement from the Chamber stated the increase in positive case numbers locally, and stated input from other community stakeholders that it would be in the community’s best interest to cancel this year’s event.

NOVEMBER

— During the local election, there were no upsets on either the Scotland County Board of Commissioners or the Scotland County Board of Education. All incumbents kept their seats though two new members were elected to the Board of Education.

— Jarvis Samuel, 33, was arrested for warrants out of Mecklenburg County for indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child less than 15. He was given a $120,000 bond.

— Danny Caddell of State Farm Insurance celebrating his 40th year in the insurance business.

DECEMBER

— Scotland County will be moving to a new prosecutorial district beginning on Jan. 1. The county will no longer be linked with Hoke County as part of District 19, which was changed from District 16A in 2019, and instead will be moved to District 21 with Richmond and Anson counties.

— Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County broke ground on its 50th house. The non-profit has been in the county for 28-years and the homeowners are pay a zero-interest mortgage, local property taxes and homeowner’s insurance along with taking 15 hours of homeowner education classes.

— Frankie Davenport, 51, was shot and killed by his brother Jimmy Davenport. Jimmy was later located at a hospital in South Carolina where he was receiving medical treatment and will be returned to Scotland County after extradition proceedings are completed.