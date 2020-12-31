Governor’s eviction order gets extended

LAURINBURG — Gov. Roy Cooper this week extended the executive order for renters until Jan. 31, which forbids landlords from evicting tenants during this time. However, some say this is not necessarily a good idea.

“For the most part, the majority of our tenants are still paying their rent, but we do have a few who are behind,” said Guy McCook, owner of Hasty Realty. “Allowing people to not pay rent is a double-edged sword.

“Many tenants’ rent runs around $500 a month because they cannot afford more,” continued McCook. “So when the order is lifted and they are asked to pay $700 or more a month to cover the back pay, they will not be able to afford it.”

Also according to McCook, while the governor is trying to help those in renting situations, it is, in turn, setting up the potential to harm the property owners.

“We have some property owners who inherited their rental property from passed family members and they couldn’t bring themselves to sell it,” said McCook. “So a lot of times the rent they receive is used to maintain the property taxes and upkeep.

“So while the tenants are not paying, let’s say the heating and cooling system breaks down,” continued McCook. “Now the owner has to go out of pocket to fix the unit while still taking care of the maintenance as well as sometimes a mortgage payment.”

McCook also said most big mortgage lenders are trying to work with homeowners, however, at some point, everything will have to be caught up in order to avoid eviction or foreclosure.

“These big companies are trying to help but ultimately the owners will find themselves facing the same penalties as renters if they continue to fall further behind,” said McCook, “Banks will begin to have to ask for them to pay.

“Ultimately, while this order is relieving the tension for now, if renters cannot make their payments, it is just prolonging an eviction that will come once the order is lifted,” added McCook.

According to McCook, some repercussions of not paying rent will be immediate while others may take longer to be seen.

“I feel some property owners will file to evict their tenants immediately because of the need for income and they know those tenants will not be able to pay,” said McCook. “Others may give it a little time before taking action in hopes of those tenants catching up on payments.”

McCook stated these problems can affect apartment complexes, as well, because those buildings require maintenance, upkeep, property taxes and insurance.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.