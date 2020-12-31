Today we come here to testify; and a testimony in the spirit of Christianity is “A public recounting of a religious conversion or experience. To bear witness.”

When we testify, we bear witness of the Lord. Now here we are, the first Sunday in 2021; and we all made it through 2020; and oh my, what a year it was; most of us have never experienced a year like that one in our lifetime. It was a year I do not think that we will ever forget for as long as we live. We will tell our grandchildren about the year 2020!

Let’s look at it in review m— it started out with the tragedy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s tragic death which shocked all of us. And then out of nowhere we were hit with the coronavirus; and nine months later we are still dealing with the effect of it; and it affected the entire world; it affected the economy and local businesses; some are struggling to maintain; others have filed for bankruptcy; some will never recover altogether; worldwide shutdowns put us all in a tailspin; quarantining ourselves from loved ones.

Rest homes put on lockdown; rest home deaths began to escalate, especially in larger cities; toilet paper sales went through the roof; sanitizer wipes and bottles of sanitizer became obsolete as shelves became empty; cases of bottled water became a hot item; and what made this different from other world crises in history is the fact that churches were forced to scale back minimizing our attendance and resort to other means of outreach to our members; and non-essential businesses (or so called), were forced to close; 9 months later, and many have lost loved ones in this pandemic and perhaps all of us know of somebody who lost their battle with it; our hearts go out to you!

We’ll never forget 2020; and then the tragic death of George Floyd in May shook us all to the core all across the world; never seen anything like it; and then there were the summer protests, riots, fires and looting destroying local businesses; we lost supreme court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg this year; our life as we once knew it has changed totally within the last 9 months; graveside services, wearing masks has become the new norm; restrictions everywhere; and it seem every week we hear of somebody dying; football players, celebrities, politicians and even the president of our United States contracted the virus; a dark area in our country’s history; the ABC news program 2020 have a lot do on this story on 2020.

To some of us this is a wake-up call; to some, it has drawn us closer to the Lord; others, act like there is nothing going on, and they continue on in their sinful ways; the world I feel sorry for; for they are wandering like sheep without a shepherd; don’t see the handwriting on the wall; my community friends, if we don’t heed the wind, then we will reap the whirlwind!

But that’s why we need the church; because some people are not dealing with this too well; some have lost hope; and they don’t know where to turn; that’s why we need to listen to the preached word; for in any age, and in any situation, in the darkest time of adversity or worldwide catastrophe, there is always a word from the Lord; God always have his prophet preacher to speak to the times; I don’t care how dark it gets; how high the tide or how low the valley, always tune in or find a gospel preacher with a word from the Lord.

The wife and I were driving the other day listening to the radio and the news segment came on; and on that news segment I heard a woman report from a statistic that many people are depressed, had aches and pain in their bodies and having headaches as a result of the covid situation this year.

I said to my wife, “that’s why they need to hear the word, from heaven!” they say that the ABC store is essential; but I disagree; what the ABC Store offer don’t give hope; the church is essential, and the preached word gives hope; what does God have to say? I wonder how many of these depressed people listen to the good news of the gospel?

But today, I don’t want to put nobody in the doldrums; I want to pull you out of the doldrums; I just wanted to flashback, give us the year in review of 2020; and I heard a sportscaster say the other night, “I’ll just be so glad when 2020 is over!” but despite all of that; here we are, and “the Lord has brought us through!” how about that?

That’s what gets lost in mix of all of this; no matter how we got here, we’re here! Bruised and battered; beat up with Band-aids on but we are here! Saints and friends, we are here the first Friday in 2021; if you are reading this morning, you are here! “He brought us through the Red Sea of 2020; the Israelites were trapped at the Red Sea; Moses stretched forth his hand over the sea at the command of the Lord; and God by a force of nature uses a strong east wind to divide the sea; then Moses and the children of Israel sing a song of praise to God (Exo. 14:26-31).

May we all sing “The Lord brought us through!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.