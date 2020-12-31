Tree of Remembrance honors many affected by COVID-19

LAURINBURG — Throughout the month of December, Scotland Memorial Hospital played host to the Scotland Regional Hospice Tree of Remembrance, an annual holiday tradition in Laurinburg. The beautiful, live 10-foot Christmas tree stood in the hospital lobby for 20 days providing hospital staff with the opportunity to place an angel ornament on its evergreen branches in honor or memory of someone special.

By Christmas, nearly 600 angels filled the tree’s branches including those placed in loving memory of family members and patients who had recently lost their battle with COVID-19. Hospital staff also proudly hung honorarium angel ornaments on the tree displaying the names of their co-workers.

Typically, the Tree of Remembrance is a fundraiser with its proceeds supporting the services provided by Scotland Regional Hospice. The three-week event would allow customers of a host retail store to purchase paper angel ornaments to place on the tree. The fundraiser required volunteers to be present at the tree for up to eight hours a day, seven days a week, and interact with hundreds of customers. The event’s coordinators decided that the process was unnecessarily risky for all involved due to the pandemic.

Instead, this year’s tree was delivered to Scotland Memorial Hospital and the angels were provided free to the hospital staff.

“The Tree of Remembrance has been held annually, uninterrupted, for over three decades and we wanted to find a way to keep it going,” explained Deon Cranford, director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice. “Improving the quality of life during a difficult time is what hospice is all about. By making the Tree of Remembrance available to the hospital staff, we hoped that it would provide a little boost in morale and help maintain high spirits during the Christmas season.”

Most recently, Carlie C’s IGA located in Holly Square Shopping Center has been the host site for the event in its fundraising form. Carlie C’s is the fourth Scotland County business to host the Tree of Remembrance since its inauguration 1986. The hospice staff and volunteers hope to return the tree to the grocery store in 2021.

For the entire 35-year existence of the event, hospice supporters Beacham and Lynn McDougald have purchased and delivered the actual tree used for the event.

“For the last few years, we’ve been buying the tree from the Optimist Club (of Laurinburg),” Beacham McDougald explained. “Now the (Tree of Remembrance) helps two organizations.”

The staff at Scotland Regional Hospice would like to thank Beacham and Lynn McDougald for their continued support, the Scotland Health Care System executive team for allowing the use of the SMH lobby, the SMH engineering staff for their assistance in setting up and taking down the tree, and the SMH environmental services team who helped to keep the area clean.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.