Making any life changes?

I was setting up a new computer monitor yesterday and the instruction for brightness was, “adjust as needed.” I moved the curser up, down, up again, and finally back down before finding my perfect color.

It would have been nearly impossible for me to have selected that flawless shade without experiencing one too bright, and one too dull.

Romans 12:2 — Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.

As we go through life, God knows that we’re not going to make the correct choice every time, but He’s given us the ability to adjust our lives as we live. How sad would it be to open that computer monitor and not realize that the perfect color was only one click away?

People resist change because they believe they will lose something of value or fear that they will not be able to adapt to a new way. When it’s a significant change to their daily routine, it becomes deeply emotional, because it threatens their level of safety and security. This causes them to get stuck in a rut that is difficult to exit. As a result, hey sit there, spinning their emotional wheels.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

If your life feels like an adjustment is needed, it’s probably God trying to guide you toward the change you’re looking for. Never stop listening for that voice.

Keep checking the brightness on your monitor, as adjustments are needed constantly in order to see what’s directly in front of you.

Have you had to make any life changes lately?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.