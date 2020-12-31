LeGrand sworn in as schools superintendent

LAURINBURG — As the new year approached, Takeda LeGrand was already preparing for her new role as Scotland County Schools superintendent.

On Wednesday morning, LeGrand was sworn in at the A.B. Gibson Building by Scotland County Clerk of Courts Philip McRae. LeGrand was joined by her husband Thomas and daughters Taylor and Trinity, along with Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community, the parents, the students and school staff to make Scotland County Schools one of the best districts in the state,” LeGrand said. “I’m excited about increasing opportunities for our students and staff.”

LeGrand was announced as superintendent in November and comes to the district from Montgomery County, where she has served as associate superintendent for the past seven years. She has also worked in Richmond, Anson and Union counties in various roles, including teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal, in human resources and she has worked for the Department of Public Instruction in the areas of curriculum and instruction.

“I’d like the community to know that I am a passionate educator who believes in putting children first,” LeGrand said, “in building capacity, collaborating with others and maximizing opportunities.”

Despite coming into the district at a time of virtual learning due to a global pandemic, LeGrand is still looking forward to beginning her tenure.

“COVID reminds me of my first day as an assistant principal,” LeGrand said. “You have all this training, all these ideas and expectations but when you arrive to the job, you don’t control your agenda. I learned early on to adapt and to keep my focus on student achievements and the students …

With COVID-19 we have to differentiate our process and our expectations to accommodate our students, our staff and our families,” LeGrand added. “Which means we may be doing things differently but we still have options to increase opportunities and that excites me. The mere fact that we have the opportunity to brainstorm ways to still impact student lives in a positive way despite the limitations of COVID-19.”

Singletary added the board is excited to see what LeGrand will do for the district and the new year is going to be positive.

“This morning has shown that there are great days ahead for our district as our new superintendent Dr. LeGrand has been sworn in,” Singletary said. “We’re anxiously waiting for Jan. 1 and for her to develop a long tenure here in our district.”

LeGrand added she has received a warm welcome from the community and is looking forward to the upcoming months.

“I look forward to meeting with several community members, businesses and organizations over the next three months,” LeGrand said. “If there is someone who does not hear from me and would like to share information on the school system or partnership feel free to reach out.”

