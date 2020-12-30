Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilmington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had forced entry through a window and stole a cookware set, microwave, rug and assorted cleaning supplies totaling $300.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carl Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that while at the Circle H on South Main Street someone had stolen their silver 2006 Toyota Corolla valued at $6,000. There is a person of interest and the investigation is on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Shalonda Blackston, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday for warrants for trespassing and assault by pointing a gun. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Rachel Smiling, 44, of Todd Circle was arrested Tuesday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.