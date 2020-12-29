Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shady Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen an AR-15 and assorted jewelry totaling $2,500 from the residence. No signs of forced entry were found.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Doug’s Tire on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a 1993 Honda Civic valued at $500 from the fenced-in area after suspects cut open the fence.

Fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a structure fire to a vacant residence on Gulf Street. The fire occurred on Monday and there was an estimated $10,000 loss.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Bernadette Donovan, 53, of East Church Street was arrested Monday for misuse of 911. She was given a $500 bond.