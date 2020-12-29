The top stories of 2020 in Scotland County

Editor’s note: Each year, the staff of The Laurinburg Exchange reviews the biggest stories in Scotland County to determine a Top 10. As is often the case, there are numerous potential stories to discuss and put in our subjective listing — and always include several honorable mentions. Below is our Top 10 for 2020 and a list of honorable mentions.

***

1. COVID-19

Reportedly originating in China, the coronavirus pandemic — later called COVID-19 — made its way into the United States early in 2020 and officially found its way into Scotland County in March.

That’s when we saw the county’s first, true in-county positive case.

Earlier in the month, a resident of Scotland County did test positive, but had not been in the county and had traveled out of state prior to becoming ill.

On March 17, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners met with Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis to discuss the declaration of a state of emergency in Scotland County. This state of emergency called for the closings of restaurant dining rooms, leaving them to rely on takeout and drive-thru.

After the meeting, Willis made what became his first of three Facebook video announcements from his home. The videos were made with social media to let residents know they were not in this alone and to show the city’s support and efforts to help them through the pandemic.

In the midst of the pandemic, residents in different capacities looked for ways to honor their neighbors. On April 17, Scotland County emergency personnel, along with emergency responders from surrounding counties, gathered together to honor those working within the Scotland Health Care System and first responders. More than 50 emergency responder vehicles paraded through :aurinburg and the hospital parking lot to show their support to those on the front lines.

During the event, Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey was quoted saying, “Today was an honor and privilege for the first responders and law enforcement agencies to come together for our health care providers. It’s just one example of how Scotland County and the community are blessed and how during times like these we come together as one.”

Also this year, many organizations such as Scotland County Church Community Services and churches like Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church stepped up to help residents through the tough times. Both organizations as well as countless others still continue to help their neighbors the best they can, primarily with needed food items.

On April 27, Gov. Roy Cooper announced students would continue the school year via online sessions to help protect from the spread among students and staff.

“This is not the news that he was hoping to deliver nor is it what we were hoping to hear,” said Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave at the time of the announcement. “However, this doesn’t mean that the learning will stop. We’ll continue to deliver instruction remotely via packets and online. Now more than ever, it’s important for our students to remain engaged, not only for their academic future, but for their emotional, mental, and social well-being as well.”

Even with schools closing down, the decision was made by the Scotland County Board of Education that graduation must go on. Due to the limitations on gatherings and taking precautions, the board decided to do things a little differently.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave stated, “I’ve said to some of the staff traditionally students would walk across the stage and they’d go back to a seat then they would have to wait until the program was over to get the celebrations that they deserve. This has afforded us to see the emotions, to see the pride, to see the happiness, the tears, just how families have embraced their graduate and for graduates to just walk off the stage and get that immediate gratification — it has just been a sight to see.”

In June, county officials stated they had seen the first in-county death from COVID-19. The article stated the individual, who was in his 90s, and had a number of underlying medical conditions, reportedly died from complications associated with the virus. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information was made available other than being a resident of Scotland County.

By July, Scotland County had seen a spike in the number of cases and had its seventh death due to the virus.

Testing sites began popping up in August around the county to make it easier for residents to be tested. One of the active testing sites has been Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg, where residents could drive through and stay safely in their vehicles while being tested. The tests at the sites have been free of charge and open to all residents who wanted the test.

Greg Wood, president and CEO at Scotland Health Care System, reported in September, the county had reached 1,000 cases and 12 deaths. At the time of that report, Wood stated, “We’ve got more infections than any other county around us, including Marlboro, except for Robeson, but we’re getting pretty close to Robeson as well.”

When October came around it looked as there was a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Gov. Cooper decided to move forward into Phase Three, which would allow businesses to open or expand on how they were already operating. However, most of the businesses who were asked stated for the time being they would continue to keep things the same for the safety of residents and their staff.

As numbers around the county continued to rise, figureheads and government officials within the county teamed up to begin a 90-day campaign that sent the message, “Love Your Neighbor: Mask Up and Stand Back.” The slogan was adopted from the campaign the staff at Scotland Memorial Hospital were putting together. The campaign started in November and is set to carry on through to the new year.

According to the Scotland County Health Department, as of Dec. 21, Scotland County currently had 208 active cases. Eleven residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 virus at that time and 51 deaths associated with the virus had been reported. Updated numbers were not available due to the health department being closed for the holidays.

“I am extremely proud of how well our staff have responded to the enormous challenges of this year and grateful to our community for all their support,” said Wood. “As we begin a new year, my commitment and resolution is to continue promoting safe behaviors and encouraging all to get the vaccine when able so we can emerge from the restrictive lifestyle we have been living with as soon as possible.

“Like so many others,” continued Wood, “I miss spending time with my family and hugging my grandchildren.”

Over the number of months affected by COVID-19, numerous events — like the Highland Games, Spring Fest, the John Blue Festival, the Kuumba Festival, high school football and the Highland Games — were canceled in Scotland County.

2. County grants lost

During its June meeting, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners discussed a $575,000 snafu which turned into a question mark for county residents throughout the following months. The grant was requested to help with a railroad spur project between Edwards Wood Products and Scotland County to bring in more jobs and more funds.

According to Mark Ward, Economic Development director, the incident occurred due to a paperwork issue.

“Several documents were signed,” said Ward. “There was a document that was delayed, which was a legally binding agreement. This particular document stated that if Edward Wood Products did not fulfill their job and money investment, the North Carolina Commerce could seek to have Scotland County repay the funds.”

Ward went on to say in the June article: “The contract grant writer is ineligible to assist Scotland County on any future grants. (And I am) attending grant training to be able to assist in future oversight and the finance officer and compliance officer must approve all future grants, contracts and invoices.”

However, it was later discovered after the grant writer for that project, Emily Miller came forward and shared her side of the story with The Laurinburg Exchange, that many errors were made not only once but twice during the grant process and the comments made by Ward were not factual.

After emails between Ward and Miller were thoroughly looked over, one email stood out. In this email, Ward clearly knew a mistake had been made and was attempting to cover his tracks.

In the email, Ward stated: “Doesn’t need to come from me, but it would be awesome if TRAC stated the last two invoices were performed from January on. This would leave around $139,000 remaining funds that I’m pretty confident I could get the county to absorb.”

According to the board of commissioners and Ward, the county would be receiving a loan from the department of commerce to help ease the financial blow to county money. The loan would be set to be paid back over a span of five years. However, at this time no further word on the status of the loan and the effect on future budgets has been mentioned. The question of whether the mishandling of grant applications and the deficit caused due to them will be looked into further is still unanswered.

At the time of the last update, Emily Miller was still working on other projects with Scotland County. Also, it is still unknown if the railroad project was completed or if Edwards plans on completing it.

3. School superintendent

After seven years with Scotland County Schools, Ron Hargrave announced in retirement as superintendent in June. He left the district on Oct. 1 with Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield filling in as interim superintendent.

Under Hargrave’s leadership, Scotland County School’s began the elementary school consolidation, which completed this fall, and saw an increase in the district’s graduation rate. . He was selected as Superintendent of the Year for the Sandhills Region in 2019 and was the recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award from the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development and the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association.

The Scotland County Board of Education hired the North Carolina School Board Association for $21,500 to aid in the search for the new superintendent which began in July. The NCSBA conducted surveys of staff and parents on what they were looking for in a superintendent to help narrow down the search.

The district had 28 applicants for the position and began narrowing them down in October before having the last round of interviews in early November with three candidates.

It was during the Nov. 23 Committee of the Whole meeting that Board Chair Rick Singletary announced that Takeda LeGrand will be taking filing the superintendent seat.

LeGrand comes to the district from Montgomery County where she has served as associate superintendent for the past seven years. She has also worked in Richmond, Anson and Union counties in various roles including teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal, in human resources and she has worked for the Department of Public Instruction in the areas of curriculum and instruction.

She will begin her tenure on Jan. 1, 2021.

4. New businesses

The year 2020 brought many changes to Scotland County, but not all have been bad.

Over the past several months, the county has seen several new businesses pop up around the county such as restaurants, retail and gyms. Some of those new to Scotland County are The Preppy Pirate who opened in October, Dunkin which opened in November, Burkes Outlet which also opened in November and Planet Fitness, which just recently opened in December.

Preppy Pirate’s Chris Nelson said during his grand opening: “I am so grateful for those that came to support me, for the friends that flew in to support the store and just to everyone for making this a success. I feel very blessed.”

Owner of Dunkin Peter Patel welcomed members of the community into the store and offered free coffee for a year for the first 25 people through the drive-through during his grand opening.

“We’re excited to come to Laurinburg,” said Patel. “I like the rural markets and the small towns and the business small communities can give.”

Representation from Burkes Outlet and Planet Fitness were unavailable at the time of this story. Also, Chris English was not available for comment on the impact of these new businesses or possible future new venues.

5. ‘Holiday Heroes’

For the first time, The Laurinburg Exchange initiated a community effort to collect money that would be used to assist those in Scotland County in need to provide a merrier Christmas for their children.

Partnering with the Department of Social Services and ‘Tis the Season, the project was titled Operation Holiday Heroes and established a goal of $7,500.

Despite all of the financial challenges posed by COVID-19, that goal was smashed, as $8,975 was raised — which was used to assist about 75 families and more than 172 children. Each of the families were given a Walmart gift card to use as needed for their children.

“We can’t begin to give enough thanks and gratitude to those who contributed,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “Regardless of the circumstances, there is no doubt the Christmas spirit of compassion and giving is alive and well in Scotland County.

“We also can’t thank folks like April Snead from DSS, Terry Parker from ‘Tis the Season, Jenette Beacham from First Bank and State Rep. Garland Pierce enough,” he added. “Without them, this would not have been as successful.”

Operation Holiday Heroes will change its name to Hometown Heroes in 2021 in an effort to include more year-round collection events.

6. Scotland High grad rate

Scotland County Schools had the highest graduation rate in school history for the 2019-20 year. The current graduation rate is 91%, which is 3.4% higher than the state average of 87.6%. Former Superintendent Ron Hargrave had made it a goal to increase the graduation rate during his tenure, which did steadily increase since the 2012-13 school year when it was 72.8%. The current rate is 9.8% higher than last year’s which was 81.2%.

Hargrave previously said that the school system tries to provide experiences and classes for students so that when they do graduate they’re either enrolled in college, enlisted in the military or employed but that the district can’t be satisfied until the rate is 100%.

“Kudos to the staff for creating those relationships that make children want to be in school,” Hargrave said. “This is not just a celebration at the high school level. Research shows that for some students, they start thinking about dropping out as early as third-grade. We start talking to students as soon as they start school about the goal of graduating high school.”

7. Local shootings

The city of Laurinburg suffered a string of shootings over the weekend in April. There were nine shootings from April 24 to 26 and by the end of June, there had been 54 incident reports filed on shootings. By December there had been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city alone with five of those being homicides.

In the county, there were more than 10 shooting incidents with three being homicides.

Throughout the year law enforcement officers have struggled to get information from the public to lead to the arrests in connection with the shootings.

Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department said that in areas that had seen an increase in gun violence more patrols were going to be added but officers also asked for those in the neighborhoods to come forward to help put an end to the violence.

8. 2020 Census

The coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in the 2020 U.S. Census data collecting, and most likely created challenges in the self-reporting numbers. It also caused the federal government to cut the usual collection time by four weeks.

Still, the state of North Carolina saw 63.4% of households respond to the census, as well as 56.8% of residences in Scotland County and 59.7% of residences in Laurinburg.

Locally, those numbers still fell short of the 60% of residences that responded during the 2010 U.S. Census.

9. CTE program

For the first time in district history Scotland County Schools ranked in the top five in the state for the percentage of CTE credentials earned.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction releases credential data for CTE programs in the state and this year SCS ranked No. 4 out of 115 districts with a percentage of 199%. The previous year’s data was 174% making it fall just under the top 10.

The percentage means that on average each students received two career-ready credentials before graduation. The district has a goal that when each student graduates they’re either enrolled, employed, or enlisted and that having each student receiving these credentials helps in pushing them forward in their careers.

10. East Laurinburg

This Scotland County town of about 300 apparently ignored a mandate from the N.C. Local Government Commission to file its 2017, 2018 and 2019 audits on or before a Nov. 10 deadline. In addition to the four years of audits, the state indicated that it did not know who was serving as the town’s financial officer.

That opens the door for the town’s finances to be taken over by the state treasurer’s office.

But in a last-ditch effort to get the town back on track, state financial officials have given the town until February to get financial statements in order and the audits started.

***

Honorable mention

— Laurel Hill Community Center: Demolition of the Laurel Hill Community Center took place in January and Scotland County commissioners are now on the path toward reconstructing the center at its former site. Cost of the project will be about $2.3 million.

— Bill Riggins passes: Was a civic leader in the community serving on the Scotland Health Care System board and was an active member of the local Optimist Club. He passed away in early 2020.

— Re-Entry Program: The Scotland County Re-Entry Program held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in February and the Rev. Linda Ross took over from Chris Mitchell as the board chairman.

— Baby death in car accident: In April a car struck a pole near the Hardee’s parking lot with two adults and a 2-month old child inside. The child later died from his injuries and 28-year-old Kianez Deshaun Love was charged in the death.

— Second Amendment Sanctuary: Scotland County residents took to Facebook in early February to express their opinions on becoming a Gun Rights Sanctuary. The discussion comes after residents learned of other surrounding counties pushing to join the ranks advocating for gun rights.

I would like to let the Citizens of Scotland County know that I and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will remain strong supporters of the Second Amendment,” Kersey said in February. “The Second Amendment to our Constitution is clear and unequivocal in granting all citizens the right to keep and bear arms. As your sheriff, I have taken an oath to fully support the Second Amendment and our Constitution as a whole.”

— Chickens: The idea of allowing chickens in the city limits caused much debate from the Laurinburg City Council along with the community in June. The motion was passed with limits to the number of chickens allowed.

— “B.J.” Gibson: The 10-year veteran of the Scotland County Board of Education, was elected to his first term with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

— Military training: By a 6-1 vote in October, Scotland County commissioners approved the construction of a new tactical training facility in the county after discussing a text change request. Commissioner Clarence McPhatter being the only one in opposition. The vote came after a group of residents protested the new training facility that is to be built in Wagram near the Deercroft Community.

— Ritz fundraiser: The annual event by the Scotland Hospital Foundation was held virtually for the first time, but still raised about $250,000. The annual Fund the Need fundraiser, which benefited Scotland Regional Hospice this year, raised about $1030,000.