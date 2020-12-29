Suspected shooter given $1M bond

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting Monday morning.

According to a press release, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Willow Drive in reference to shots fired while other officers responded to Roper Street near the Scotland County Magistrate’s Office on a report of a vehicle that had been shot on Willow Drive.

Officers spoke with the driver and passenger of the vehicle on Roper Street, who stated that while on Willow Drive a black vehicle that was traveling west began firing at them as it drove past. The vehicle was struck several times and the victims told officers they had left the area and traveled towards the Magistrate’s Office.

The victims were not injured but the vehicle has approximately $1,000 in damages to the exterior and interior.

While investigating, officers identified the suspect in the shooting as 28-year-old James Arthur Jones of West Boulevard. Jones was arrested without incident around 5:30 p.m. Monday in his residence.

Jones was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony conspiracy, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Jones was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

