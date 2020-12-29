Laurinburg fire chief gets recognized by WPDE

LAURINBURG —Jordan McQueen, fire chief for the city of Laurinburg Fire Department, was recently recognized for his hard work and dedication to helping others on a daily basis.

“I submitted Jordan because I felt his hard work and dedication should be recognized,” said Ashley Brook McQueen, Jordan’s wife. “He was recognized on the WPDE-Channel 15 Salute to First Responders.”

Jordan and Brook have been together since 2015.

“Jordan’s job is very important to him and I knew that at the very beginning of our relationship so I knew what I was signing up for,” said Brook. “I know helping people makes him happy and it’s rewarding to hear the positive things I see him doing.

“I have always been nervous for him when he is on a call but since day one we have had God first,” continued Brook. “We always say I love you and I silently whisper a prayer for him and his fellow responders to return home safely.”

On May 8, 2019, Jordan and Brook were blessed with a little boy named Sawyer Hux Talmage McQueen who is now 19 months old.

“I pray that Sawyer finds a job that makes him happy and he enjoys doing daily and if that’s being a fireman I will fully support him with bad nerves of course,” said Brook. “You always worry about the ones you love in this line of work. It would make my heart happy to know Sawyer also wants to help people.”

To see the article by WPDE visit https://hcm.paycor.com/Portal/#/.

