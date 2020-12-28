Scotland Health Care System receives additional 300 COVID-19 vaccines

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital, which began the process to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees last week, received a last-minute Christmas gift when it was notified it would be receiving 300 additional vaccine doses.

“The NC Department of Health and Human Services has a very organized distribution program based on the supplies provided to them,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care Systems. “We were delighted to hear Christmas Eve they would be sending us another 300 Moderna doses this week to add to our initial 500.

“Due to the holidays, we only offered the vaccine for two days last week and gave nearly 125 doses to our staff at the highest risk of COVID exposure,” continued Wood. “We are offering the vaccine several days this week and will begin to offer it on weekends as well.”

Wood further stated, with the 800 vials they now have, they can accommodate nearly all of the 1,000 dedicated front line caregivers risking themselves and their families to care for our community.

“As expected, we have some staff who prefer to wait to receive the vaccine and we will continue to educate them on the minimal risks and tremendous benefit of taking the vaccine,” said Wood. “No one who has received the vaccine has had an adverse reaction and most compare it to the minor arm irritation after the annual flu shot.

“As we finalize our internal vaccination efforts and additional doses are provided to our area, we look forward to working with the Health Department to start vaccinating those most at risk in our community.” said Wood.

Wood continued by saying a comprehensive vaccination program is the only way to begin to end this pandemic.

“And as that is many months away,” said Wood, “we all need to continue to practice safe behaviors, especially social gatherings, where the majority of the spread occurs.”

According to Dr. Cheryl Davis, chief medical officer for SHCS, even with the news that Atrium has taken a pause with its vaccine distribution, it does not affect Scotland Memorial Hospital’s ability to continue to receive doses of the vaccine through Operation Warp Speed.

“The vaccine is sent to the state by the government,” said Davis, “and from there it is distributed to us and other medical facilities.”

