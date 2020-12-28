Sheriff’s Office, SBI investigating death of a 2-year-old

HASTY — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred the day after Christmas.

According to Capt. Kevin Cribb, the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a 2-year-old female that was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and had passed away.

Cribb added the family is being interviewed and is waiting for the results from the autopsy being performed by the medical examiner’s office in Raleigh.

WLNC reported that the State Bureau of Investigation was also called in to help assist in determining the cause of death.

The investigation is on-going and The Exchange will continue to update as more information is released.

According to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home website, an obituary names the child as Reagan Worth. No services have been announced.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385. All information will remain anonymous.

