Christmas assault being investigated

LAURINBURG —Investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department are investigating an assault that occurred on Christmas day.

According to Lt. Jeremy White, officers responded to East Covington Street on Friday in reference to the reported assault.

Officers spoke with the 28-year-old victim who told officers that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her. She told officers he had dragged her off the front porch of the residence by her jacket collar and he had discharged a firearm in her direction.

She did not have any injuries from the assault.

The police are currently investigating the incident and no warrants have been taken out on the suspect at this time.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.