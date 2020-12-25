Award-winning author

“My faith and family inspire every word I write, including my ‘Mommy, Concentrated’ blog on my website, robinwpearson.com, as well as my fiction. I share lessons I learn from everyday interactions, problems, and people — from teaching my peeps and sweeping the floor to losing loved ones, keeping family secrets … anything. I generally don’t plan what I write; I wait to see what the Lord has to tell me.” — Robin Pearson

When Robin W. Pearson (formerly Williams) was in elementary school in Scotland County, she and a friend put together their own “publishing company,” with Pearson serving as a book author and her friend as the illustrator.

It was the start of things to come for Pearson.

Pearson was recently awarded the Christy Award for a first novel — “A Long Time Comin’ — an honor awarded each year by the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association to recognize novels of excellence written from a Christian worldview. Awards are given in several genres, including contemporary (stand-alone novels and series), historical, romance (contemporary and historical), suspense, and visionary. In addition, an award is given for first novel and young adult.

Designed to nurture and encourage creativity and quality in the writing and publishing of fiction written from a Christian worldview and showcase the breadth and depth of fiction choices available, The Christy Awards are named in honor of Catherine Marshall and her novel “Christy.”

“The award shocked me out of my shoes,” said Pearson, who graduated from Scotland High in 1989. “I believed in the story, but it has been a ‘novel’ year on so many levels. Winning was too much to hope for, or so I thought. God is good, and His timing is perfect. Getting awarded the Christy for First Novel reminded me of that.”

Back in elementary school, that first effort at a book produced about 70 pages — but met a fateful end.

“My mother threw away what she thought was only a pile of papers beside the fireplace,” Pearson said. “Of course, today, I make sure I keep my laptop and any handwritten notes out of harm’s way.”

Pearson went on after graduation to major in English at Wake Forest University and then worked as an editor with the Houghton Mifflin Company. Beyond that, she freelanced as an editor and writer for various publications and publishers — then began writing her first novel, “A Long Time Comin’.”

That was more than 20 years ago.

“When my oldest son was a baby, I decided to write down family names, stories, traditions, etc.,” Pearson explained. ” I wanted to make sure I could pass down this information to my own children so they could understand their history, see where they came from, and appreciate their family’s beginnings and the lives of their amazing great-grandmothers.

“These bits and pieces birthed a fictional story about a woman named Beatrice Agnew who raised her large family on her own in Spring Hope, North Carolina,” she added. “At the time, I thought this was a fictional town as well.”

Pearson is now awaiting the release of her second book — “‘Til I Want No More” — through Tyndale House in February. Currently, she is working on a third book with the hopes of a 2022 release as part of a two-book contract with Tyndale House.

“My faith and family inspire every word I write, including my ‘Mommy, Concentrated’ blog on my website, robinwpearson.com, as well as my fiction,” Pearson said. “I share lessons I learn from everyday interactions, problems, and people — from teaching my peeps and sweeping the floor to losing loved ones, keeping family secrets … anything. I generally don’t plan what I write; I wait to see what the Lord has to tell me.”

”It encourages me, because it shows that people are connecting to my stories, to the families and the faith they convey,” she said. “It’s natural to want affirmation from your peers and your audience, to feel like you’re finally being heard. Such a prestigious award will encourage readers to invest in my work — yet, I’m careful that I continue to seek God, to write what He leads me to write and to not let an award or any other acclaim supplant His word.

“This award is as much a test as the piles of rejection letters, but I’m so, so grateful,” she added. “I’m just really grateful to my parents, Robert and Thomasenia Williams, for investing in my dreams, my education, and in my work. They showed me early on that faith and family are a gift.”

After living in various locations up the East Coast, Pearson and her husband of 26 years, Eddie, have returned to North Carolina with their seven children — Nicholas, Kate, Benjamin, Faith, Hillary Grace, Hallie and August.

