Richardson added to The Exchange family

LAURINBURG — She’s been out and about, combing the streets of Laurinburg and Scotland County for the better part of a month now, and it’s time she was officially introduced.

On Dec. 1, The Laurinburg Exchange added Thalia Richardson to its family, who is serving as an advertising representative.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” Richardson said. “I’ve always loved sales and interacting with people. I feel that I can be more invested in people’s business success.”

Richardson comes to the Laurinburg Exchange from Hamlet, where she served a store manager for AT&T.

She graduated high school from Williamson Academy in Kingstree, South Carolina, before attending St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, where she earned an interdisciplinary degree focusing on business, psychology and equine studies.

She and her fiance Winston Huntley recently purchased a home in Scotland County. Huntley is the store manager for Verizon in Laurinburg.

Anyone interested in print and online advertising can contact Richardson at 910-506-3185 during regular business hours.