Christmas Eve is expected to be stormy

LAURINBURG — According to the National Weather Service out of Raleigh, last-minute shoppers, residents and Santa will have potentially stormy weather to contend with on Christmas Eve.

Roylin Hammond, Scotland County Emergency Management director, said Thursday is predicted to be wet and have the potential for hazardous weather. He further stated people should remain vigilant of the weather as it may change rapidly.

“Storms may start rolling in as soon as mid-morning, ” said Kathleen Carroll, meteorologist with the NWS. “They will be moving in and out for most of the day.

“It will not be one continual storm,” added Carroll. “Residents may see a break in the afternoon and then they will start back up in the evening.”

Although temperatures should be around 70 on Thursday, Carroll said residents should be mindful of the roadways with possible flash flooding and ponding of water.

“If you cannot see the road, do not drive through,” said Carroll. “If the weather becomes bad while you are out, it may be a good idea to stay where you are if it is a safe location such as work or a store.

“If you have plans for travel, have an alternative plan so if your travel is delayed due to storms,” continued Carroll.

According to Carroll, residents should also be mindful they could see a little bit of everything with this storm — even a possible tornado, high wind and flooding.

“People should take appropriate action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Hammond. “Travel is not recommended. There is the potential for power outages.

“People with outdoor Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture should consider securing their items,” added Hammond. “This is 2020 … be prepared for anything, be safe and have a Merry Christmas.”

Carroll also said, with the cold weather rolling in behind the storm residents should look out for possible frozen roadways, especially over bridges.

“We are not expecting any winter precipitation with this storm,” said Carroll, “however, depending on how quickly the rain moves out in correspondence with the cold weather coming in, icy roadways can be a factor.

“Christmas Day night lows are expected to be in the 20s,” continued Carroll. “Residents should make sure any outdoor pets have a warm place to go. It is also a good idea to keep a flashlight, a blanket and food items in your vehicle in case you find yourself stranded on the side of the road at any time.”

Carroll also said to make sure items you may need such as medication, water and any other necessary items are in the vehicle in the event of a prolonged situation.

Christmas Day is expected to be chilly, with temperatures in the low 40s and at least partly sunny. That should extend into the weekend, as well.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.