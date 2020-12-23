BEST OF THE LIGHTS

When the sun goes down each afternoon, houses across Scotland County have been lighting up and now the top three winners in The Laurinburg Exchange’s first-ever “Great Christmas Light Contest” have been selected for more than two dozen entries.

The first-place winner was John Evans’ home at 1304 W. Church Street in Laurinburg; second place went to Michael Lee’s home at 12881 Stratford Drive in Laurinburg; and the third-place selection was Daniel Gualtieri’s home at 22602 Hoyle Circle in Maxton.

The first “Great Christmas Light Contest” was put on by The Exchange in partnership with ‘Tis the Season and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve been decorating for about 32 years,” Evans said. “Twenty-five years on Prince Street and the last seven years here on West Church … we did not decorate in 2018 because I had a knee replaced in November of that year.”

Evans added it was great to make the top three, but he enjoys it and hopes everyone who passes by also enjoys it.

“We understand the real meaning of Christmas, the birth of our Lord and Savior,” Evans said. “He truly is the reason for the season, especially this year and we have been blessed. We have a manger scene in the yard and it is the first thing that goes up every year.”

For Gualtieri, he entered the contest after his wife and neighbors talked him into it. But his decorating began almost 20 years ago.

“It started with one inflatable back in 2002,” Gualtieri said. “This year I did replace some of the worn-out inflatables. Added the red, white and blue lights and added lights to the fence.”

He added the COVID-19 pandemic made him want to put up more decorations and had him putting them out earlier this year than in the past.

“I had most of the decorations up before Thanksgiving this year. Normally I don’t start until after Thanksgiving,” Gualtieri said. “I feel grateful to be in the top three. I think it is great that I have brought some joy to some other people. Also, I feel the rest of the neighborhood has started putting up more decorations this year and it has brightened up the neighborhood.”

Lee did not respond to The Exchange’s questions for this story by press time.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]