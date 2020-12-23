Following Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve

LAURINBURG — It’s almost time again for the big man in the red suit to start making his rounds and delivering toys to boys and girls all over the world.

Samantha Dutch, assistant director at Scotland County 911, said they are ready for the jolly elf’s arrival and have been communicating with the North Pole in preparation to track his movements.

“We typically get Santa’s location using the Norad tracking system,” said Dutch. “We have a special connection at the North Pole.

“There is an elf assigned to North Carolina,” added Dutch. “He gives updates to our 911 center when Santa is making his rounds.”

Dutch said she could not release the elf’s name due to confidentiality and keeping Santa’s magic a secret.

“We can’t disclose any names because that may help residents locate Santa’s secret work shop,” said Dutch.

According to Dutch, families can prepare for Santa’s arrival by making sure to go to bed early.

“Santa wants children to be well rested for Christmas day,” said Dutch. “It is also a nice gesture to leave a snack for Santa and his reindeer because they have so much work to do.”

Scotland County Emergency Communications began giving Santa updates in 2015.

“Christmas is a time for unity, love, joy and spending time with our closest family and friends,” said Dutch. “We felt this was a fun way for our 911 center to share that with our community.”

Updates usually began around 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, but ultimately depends on the call volume at the center during that time.

“We enjoy updating our citizens on Santa but their safety always comes first,” said Dutch. “When given out, updates can be heard on the Sheriff’s Office, police department, and fire department radio channels.”

According to Dutch, last year Santa arrived around 9 p.m.

“Sometimes he runs ahead or behind schedule and that can affect his arrival, though,” said Dutch, “so it’s important to go to bed early.

“Scotland County Emergency Communications wants to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of its employees,” added Dutch. “You are the voice behind the mic and the backbone of public safety and we thank you for all that you do.”

The North Pole was unavailable for comment at the time of the article, however according to Dutch’s source, Santa is running on schedule, has completed all of his gifts and his elves are preparing to load them for his journey.

