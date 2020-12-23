Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into his room at the Scotland Inn and stole two pairs of Jordan shoes valued at $150.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen his 2005 Chrysler Crossfire valued at $1,100.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of McCarter Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had shot at her residence. The victim told officers that she was sitting with her juvenile children in the living room when they heard gunshots and took cover until the shooting stopped. There was an estimated damage total of $2,100 to walls, appliances and a vehicle outside.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Naquan Malik Williams, 25, of Douglas Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear for violation of a court order out of Wilson County. He was given a $965 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teresa Ann Bullard, 47, of Maxton was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. She was given a $500 bond.