Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a package which contained a motor vehicle part valued at $284 from his porch.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen her white 2007 Honda Accord valued at $10,000. The Hamlet Police Department located the vehicle on East Hamlet Avenue after it had been involved in a single-car accident.

LAURINBURG — Little Caesars reported to the police department on Monday that while a manager was observing video, they noticed an employee conceal a $100 bill in their pocket. A check of the cash register from the previous day showed the register was short $100. Officers were advised the employee was terminated.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Church of God Prophecy on Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused damage to a window valued at $200. Officers believe the damage to be from a shooting that occurred across the street the night before.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Friday that there had been multiple unauthorized uses of his credit card on his bank statement online and throughout businesses in Laurinburg totaling $4,175.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Friday in reference to shots fired. Officers located a residence that had been struck by projectiles causing an estimated $20 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Friday in reference to shots fired. Officers made contact with the resident who stated he, another adult and three juveniles were inside the residence when an unknown person shot at the home. Damage consisted of broken windows and a damaged door at an unknown value.

LAURINBURG — Officers responded to the Laurinburg Food Mart on Produce Market Road Saturday in reference to shots fired. Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling on Lees Mill Road began firing at a vehicle that was parked at the gas pumps. Both vehicles fled the area. The known damage included broken windows at the business valued at $600.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital Sunday to speak with a male who was being treated. The victim was from Hamlet and stated he was struck in the head with an unknown object while at a friend’s house and two other friends had been involved in an altercation when he was struck. He refused to disclose the location of the incident or whom he was with. He was treated and released.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Deese, 29, of Maxton was arrested Friday for failure to appear for felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and probation violation out of Robeson County. He was given a $40,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 36, of Aurora Street was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct and communicating threats. He was given a $500 bond.