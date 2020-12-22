Mount Calvery Center makes stop in Scotland County for food box giveaway

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Gena Oxendine and Shawn Thomas loaded boxes of food into residents vehicles as they drove through. Anthony Thomas volunteered his time to help hand out the boxes of food being donated on Tueday.

LAURINBURG — The Mount Calvery Center for Leadership and Development gave out boxes of food to residents on Tuesday to help with their holiday meals.

Scotland County was just one of the stops on their list. According to Shawn Maynor, supervisor for CCLD, they are going to different counties to help others where they can.

“We have enough boxes to provide food for just over 100 families,” said Maynor. “Each resident will get two boxes. One has items like ham and collards while the other has fruits, vegetables, canned goods and other items usually used for cooking during the holidays. One box also has a type of desert in it as well.”

According to Maynor, the goods were purchased by their organization and volunteers from different vendors.

“We offer other services for those in need as well,” said Maynor. “We offer services for those who are actively in quarantine. Services such as emergency assistance, food assistance and medication drop-offs.

“For those needing assistance, they can call the office and speak with Jessica McDowell or Lisa Robinson,” added Maynor.

To contact the office call 910-620-1021.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]