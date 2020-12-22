Go see how your neighbors have decorated

The three winners in The Laurinburg Exchange’s “Great Christmas Lights Contest” will be announced on Thursday.
Until then, and after, make a visit to each of the decorated residences in Scotland County.
The locations of each entry can be found at:
1204 Franklin Avenue
1301 Charles Drive
1207 Dunbar Drive
823 Gilchrist Street
710 McLean Street
14890 Kenwyn Drive
1304 W. Church St., Laurinburg
13960 Blue Wood Road
11121 Northgates Drive
11161 Northgates Drive
12201 Idlewood Drive
12501 Briarwood Drive
8100 Scotch Meadows Drive
8140 Glasgow Drive
12881 Stratford Drive
13160 Currie Drive
1709 Anita Drive
13660 Francis St., Gibson
10820 Gibson Road, Laurell Hill
9401 Morgan St., Laurell Hill
723 Park Circle, Laurinburg
404 Werst Blvd., Laurinburg
20420 Sneads Grove Road, Laurinburg
808 N. Gill St., Laurinburg
21501 Traders Road, Laurel Hill
22601 Hoyl Circle, Maxton
12021 McCormick Dr., Maxton
12120 McCormick Dr. Maxton