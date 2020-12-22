Closings for Christmas holiday

The upcoming Christmas holiday weekend is bringing vacation days to many places, including schools and government offices.
Following are the closings around Scotland County:
— Scotland County offices will be closed on until Jan. 4, 2021, due to construction on the building.
— All courts will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.
— All city solid waste route for Thursday and Friday will be picked up on Wednesday
— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday.
— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed from through Dec. 29.
— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday.