Closings for Christmas holiday

The upcoming Christmas holiday weekend is bringing vacation days to many places, including schools and government offices.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— Scotland County offices will be closed on until Jan. 4, 2021, due to construction on the building.

— All courts will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday.

— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— All city solid waste route for Thursday and Friday will be picked up on Wednesday

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed from through Dec. 29.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday.