‘Santa’s helpers’ assist Scotland County family

Courtesy photo Julian Hedgepeth, 13 and his younger brother, Noah, 9, were excited to receive their new game console on Saturday. Courtesy photo Kaleigh Presgraves teamed up with the Spring Hill Fire Department to deliver an early Christmas present.

SPRING HILL — Santa’s helpers come in all shapes and sizes and are popping up in areas where their love, compassion and giving spirit seems to be needed the most.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Kaleigh Presgraves of Manvel, Texas, has decided to pitch in and be one of those helpers this Christmas.

“I work for the United States Army parachute team Golden Knights,” said Presgraves. “I am also a full-time college student completing two doctoral degrees — doctor of health administration and a Ph.D. in epidemiology.

“I am a proud mother to an amazing 8-year-old and a wife,” continued Presgraves. “My husband, MSG Kevin Presgraves, also works on the Golden Knights and he has supported me throughout this entire process.”

Presgraves also said this year has taken so much from so many people and she wanted to do what she could to give back.

“All I wanted for Christmas this year was to bring as many smiles as I could for families,” said Presgraves. “So after seeing so many families struggling to fulfill their child’s Christmas wish, I decided to take that burden and carry it solely on my shoulders. It was a tremendous amount of pressure, but I helped as many families as I could.

“I think I helped around 40 or so families,” added Presgraves, “so I am excited to see how excited their kids get when Santa arrives.”

Presgraves further stated people ask her all of the time why she did what she did to help.

“They remind me I could have just resold them and made a profit on some of the most demanded items in the nation, but I chose not to,” said Presgraves. “I chose to take on as many requests as possible to bring joy to each of the families. You see people all over social media charging two or three times the value of the consoles because they know it’s in high demand.

“What they choose to ignore is that each of the families saved and worked as hard as they could to get one for their kids,” continued Presgraves. “This year took a lot from us, including me, so I couldn’t just sit back and watch others continue to take from them.

As Presgraves continued she said she has some amazing friends who helped make all of this possible. Their donations helped make Saturday and their upcoming surprises possible.

“I posted via social media that I was giving a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X to an amazing family and asked the community to send in their recommendations over messenger,” said Presgraves. “For the PlayStation 5, I received about 200 message requests and spent that entire night and following day reviewing them. There were so many amazing stories of perseverance, love, and strength it truly broke my heart that I could only give one away.

“After I posted the ‘Free PS5’ post, I received a plethora of message requests and decided to end the submissions so I could review,” continued Presgraves. “After reviewing them, I received a message from an amazing women and neighbor of the family who had hoped she was not too late sending in her recommendation. I reviewed hers and knew instantly, I had found the family They had been through so much but still managed to see the beauty in life. They inspired me and I am sure they will inspire many others.”

According to Presgraves, the tragedy the Hedgpeth family endured is heartbreaking, but their story does not end in sorrow.

“A few years ago, the mother and her two children were involved in a terrible traffic accident,” said Presgraves. “From my understanding, they were on their way to school when a vehicle crashed into theirs severely injuring all occupants inside. “The two children inside the vehicle suffered significant injuries leaving one paralyzed from the waist down,” added Presgraves. “They were doing something we do every day, commuting to school or work when tragedy struck.”

However, according to Presgraves, their story would not end there thanks to their amazing father who would end up doing everything possible to bring back normalcy to his boy’s life.

“There were many elements of their story I did not know until the day we met up with the fire department,” said Presgraves. “I was introduced to Hugh and Amanda Dixon who are friends of the family and explained everything that occurred that day. We spent most of the conversation talking about Rocky, their father, and their recovery after the accident.

“If you want a story about someone who faced every obstacle imaginable and still spent every second doing what he could to bring a smile to his children’s face you found him,” Presgraves continued. “I could not imagine the strength required to retain your faith and hope after experiencing what he did, but he did it flawlessly.

Presgraves also added, Rocky was only a few cars behind and witnessed the entire event.

“I can only hope I am a fraction of the person Rocky is,” said Presgraves. “There are so many people in the community who can explain how phenomenal him and his family are.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.