LAURINBURG — An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Sunday after being caught breaking into a motor vehicle.

According to the report from the Laurinburg Police Department, a resident of West Boulevard reported that two people had broken into her vehicle and gave a description of the two.

While enroute to the location officers saw two people matching the description near Atkinson Street and attempted to stop them.

Clydarien Adams, 18, of East Vance Street was apprehended without incident, but the 17-year-old fled on foot and struggled with officers when caught, leading to the officer being struck.

Adams was charged with two counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, two counts of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy. He was placed in the Sco9tland County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The 17-year-old was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, two counts of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor conspiracy, assault on an officer and resist, delay and obstruct. The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe