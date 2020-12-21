LAUREL HILL — Bo, a mixed breed blue heeler is missing from Laurel Hill and his owner is reaching out hoping residents can aid in his safe return.

“Bo is slightly over a year old,” said Edward Tatum. “I got him just at the start of this pandemic and he is more like my child than a dog. He has been missing since Thursday.”

According to Tatum, Bo was last seen on Laurel Hill Church Road in the Sneads Grove area.

“He worked his collar off on his temporary runner,” said Tatum. “He is mainly an inside dog and is constantly by my side.

“He is a little skittish,” added Tatam, “but he has a mild temperament and he loves children.”

Tatum also stated Bo normally would have identification on him, however when he got loose from his collar, it was left behind.

“There is also a reward for his safe return,” said Tatum. “I just miss him so much and hope he is found soon and returns home safe and unharmed.”

For information or to aid in the search for Bo, contact E.C. Tatum at 910-318-8300.

