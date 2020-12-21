Morgan Center is closed for repairs

LAURINBURG — ​Scotland County officials announced in a press release Friday that the Morgan Center, located at 517 Peden St. in Laurinburg, is now closed to the public.

The building was closed on Friday and will remain closed until Jan. 4.

“The closure is due to necessary planned construction to a couple of the bathrooms,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer. If members of the public need building inspection forms and other forms, these are available in the front entrance of the building.”

According to the press release, the following numbers can be used to get in touch with various departments.

— Building inspections: 910-244-2415

— Zoning: 910-277-2419

— Administration: 910-277-2406

— County manager: 910-277-2410

— Clerk to the Board: 910-277-3191

— Human Resources: 910-277-2403

— Soil and Water: 910-277-2433

— Veterans: 910-277-2597

