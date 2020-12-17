City receives a thumbs up on audit review

LAURINBURG — Despite COVID-19, the city of Laurinburg got a good report from its yearly audit on Tuesday when Carl Head of Roche, Head & Associates, PLLC, gave an in-depth report to the council.

”My expectation was you guys were going to be worse off than you were when I came in here,” Head said. “I’m glad it wasn’t as bad as I was projecting, but the impact I saw was an increase in receivables because you just weren’t collecting at the normal rate.”

Head added he didn’t know where the city’s finances were for the new year, but said it needs to be cautious.

”If you look at the electric, water and sewer fund that’s where we could have been hurt last year where we stopped it,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “What Carl was talking about how we’re not out of the tunnel yet is sales tax is what’s going to lag behind. That would be our general fund impact.

“Everything hit in March but you didn’t really start to feel the impact of that until July or August,” Nichols continued. “Sales tax goes to the state then it trickles down to counties and municipalities. So the big impact moving forward is going to be in the general fund.”

Nichols did add it could also change again if the state moves back a phase or if Gov. Roy Cooper announces another pass for those in need to stop paying their rent and utilities.

“We know it was an impact we just don’t know how much,” Nichols added.

One thing the city did when the pandemic started was cut all expenses aside from emergency purchases in March and passing a flat budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year with no capital projects that were not already budgeted for.

One of the concerns for the council was the fund balance, as it has gone down from 30% last year to 24.45% this year.

“It was 23% of available fund balance and 16% of un-designated fund balance,” Nichols said. “With the percentages, it is the number of fund balances divided by your total operating expense … the LGC doesn’t get involved until you get to that 8%.”

The current fund balance began the fiscal year at $2,939,009 but over the year there was a loss of $325,594 leaving the total at $2,613,415.

“As far as the internal side what our game plan is to look at in January and February,” Nichols said. “First off, the governor pulled us back the last few weeks on numbers so let’s see how we get through the holidays. There is a rumor that he could pull us back to a lower phase depending on how the state’s numbers are. Then once we see and get a feel for that we can kind of look internally at what capital projects we need to do in this fiscal year and that’s when we’ll be coming back to council.”

Council was in agreement that the audit did look better than what was expected this year but the city still needed to be cautious.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe