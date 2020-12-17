‘Merry Trunkmas’ to give free toys to children

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a drive-thru toy giveaway on Saturday.

“This event is set aside as a time to celebrate Christmas with children in the Scotland County area,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce. “It was originally called ‘Christmas Wonderland’ and it is a time to give to children who may not have anything.”

The toy giveaway will be held at Galilee United Methodist Church on McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg from noon until 2 p.m. Children must be present to receive a toy.

“Any child in Scotland County from the ages of 0 to 14 years old qualify for a free toy,” said Pierce. “We are prepared to have enough toys to give to 400 children.

“Some of the toys were donated and some were purchased by the Scotland County NAACP branch,” added Pierce. “The toys were purchased from local stores in Laurinburg.”

Pierce also said that Scotland County NAACP, local Fraternities & Sororities, retired educators and other community volunteers and well-wishers are donating their time to make this event a success.

“The NAACP extends thanks to the community for their past support of over 15 years,” said Herman Tyson, president of the Scotland County branch. “We also want to thank the parents and children who come out to make this event successful every year.

“We look forward to seeing everyone Saturday and hope you all have a safe and happy holiday season,” added Tyson.

