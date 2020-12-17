Bidding for North Laurinburg won by STEM school

LAURINBURG — The bids are in for North Laurinburg Elementary, but there is no guarantee the Scotland County Board of Education move forward?

During Monday night’s monthly meeting Interim Superintendent Cory Satterfield gave an update on the school, which was closed at the end of 2017-18.

“We put North Laurinburg up for bid in July of this year,” Satterfield said. “We put it up for bid at the principal price of $90,000 … after 13 weeks at $513,000, a company out of Fayetteville won the bid. That company is Alpha Academy and they are a charter school company.”

Alpha Academy is known as a S.T.E.M Institution with a mission statement to “help prepare students to become outstanding leaders.”

At the time of the meeting, Satterfield said nothing has been done with the sale of the school but the board could discuss it more in January.

“What we would like to do is for our new board members to get their arms around that so we can make an informed decision,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “We can bring it up in our January meeting as to what our pleasure is, but I just didn’t want you to come in tonight and say we’re going to vote on something that you just entered.”

North Laurinburg has moved its students to Laurel Hill Elementary, but it continued to be used for Scotland Early College High School for several months after Hurricane Florence left students unable to return to classrooms located on the St. Andrews University campus.

Satterfield told the board he would send them a timeline on the school but also that the district will not be moving forward with the sale of I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary until the sale of North Laurinburg is complete.

