County amends its mass gathering order

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Carol McCall signed an amended order on Wednesday to the existing state of emergency which was signed back in March that centered around mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order states “this is an amended order in compliance with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order with regard to mass gatherings, defined as an event which brings together more than 10 people indoors or more than 50 people outdoors at the same time in a single confined space.”

“The purpose and goal of this is not to punish, but to protect,” said McCall. “We want to keep our residents safe and reduce people from getting sick or even worse, dying.”

According to Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County, the order does not affect anyone who is at work, looking for goods or services, or obtaining government services.

The ordinance states that individuals, offices and businesses who continue in violation after being warned shall be cited and fined $100 for each violation. Each day prohibited conduct occurs or conditions exist constitutes a separate violation.

“We are working with Sheriff Ralph Kersey on this,” said McCall. “He has said it is his intention to educate and issue a warning with these issues before he has to result to fining them.”

The declaration was signed on Wednesday evening and is now in effect.

