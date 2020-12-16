Creamy shrimp pasta dish will easily satisfy

Pasta is forever one of my favorite types of foods. I think I like it because you can either do the super simple way of getting some canned sauce and just adding noodles or spending hours alone just on the sauce.

So this week, I’m bringing to you a “creamy shrimp pasta” that I made when I had a friend visiting, because for some reason he always wants me to cook something. Let me tell you, this gave us enough for two servings each before it was gone.

I will definitely be adding this to my go-to recipe book, though I‘ll have to be trying to cut it in half so there isn’t so much for just me.

The original idea for this came from Pinterest but I figured since I had some mini bottles of Chardonnay that I keep for cooking and I hadn’t used one in a while I figured I would add that. Either way, this dish was amazing and I definitely want to try and add some spinach to it the next time just to try out even if it’s just to make me feel slightly healthier.

This recipe would probably serve about four people, but if you want extras it’s definitely better for just two.

***

Ingredients …

12 oz of small raw shrimp, de-veined and de-shelled

10 oz of penne pasta

4 oz jar of sun-dried tomatoes

1 cup half and half

1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of a dry white wine

2 tablespoons of garlic

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve some pasta water once cooked.

Remove sun-dried tomatoes from jar and place into a separate bowl. Heat several teaspoons of oil from tomatoes in a large pan on medium-high heat. Add shrimp and half the garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until shrimp turns pink and slightly golden brown.

Move shrimp to a plate once fully cooked.

In the same pan add a tablespoon of oil, the tomatoes and the remaining garlic. Saute for about a minute or until garlic is fragrant. Add half and half along with white wine and bring to a boil. Slowly add cheese to the pan until a creamy sauce forms.

If the sauce is too thick add the remaining pasta water.

Add basil, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and stir together. Add shrimp and cooked noodles until everything is evenly coated.

Plate and top with more cheese and enjoy.

