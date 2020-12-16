Shopping with the sheriff

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Shamia Morman, 4, looked over some of the items she picked to see how much money she could still spend.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Shop with the Sheriff this week, allowing local children to go to Walmart and buy whatever they wanted.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said things are being done a little differently this year.

“Instead of having all the children here at one time, we have set different times on various days this week to meet with them and help them shop for a few Christmas gifts,” said Kersey. “We are giving each child a $100 gift card and they can pick out their gifts, as long as their parents approve.”

Kersey also said they do this every year — however, this year they felt the need would be even greater because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are helping 25 children in total,” said Kersey. “Fifteen of those were found through the Re-entry Program and have a parent who is incarcerated. This morning we had nine children come shop and this afternoon I believe we should have about the same number again. I’m not certain about the numbers for the following shopping trips.”

“This is our first time partnering with the Re-entry Program for this,” added Kersey. “I am on the board and we meet once a month.”

Also, Kersey stated a few selective families are receiving free Christmas trees.

“Walmart played a big role in giving the trees,” said Kersey. “All the families will have to do is decorate them.”

