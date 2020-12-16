Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Woodburn Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Samsung cellphone valued at $200. Officers apprehended a 14-year-old for the break-in and charged them with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South King Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a Smith and Wesson pistol valued at $400. The vehicle had been left unsecured

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elliot Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Jimenez 9mm pistol valued $400. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stonewall Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and took a checkbook and tax records. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Candelaria, 24, of Lumberton was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of meth, felony possession of marijuana and larceny. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Sealey, 19, Lumberton was arrested Tuesday for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of meth, felony possession of marijuana and larceny. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Vontay McKinney, 31, of Tara Drive was arrested Tuesday for a trespassing warrant. He was given a $500 bond.